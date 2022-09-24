The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 25, 2022
Crime News Chicago

3 shot at gathering in Washington Heights

A gunman opened the back door of a building and opened fire at a group inside, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 3 shot at gathering in Washington Heights
A 17-year-old boy was shot September 26, 2021 in Washington Heights.

File photo

Three people were shot Saturday night at a gathering in Washington Heights on the Far South Side.

A gunman opened the back door of a building about 9:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 103rd Street and opened fire at the group standing inside, Chicago police said.

  • A 27-year-old man was shot in both legs and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition.
  • Another 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg. He was taken in good condition to the same hospital.
  • A third man, 29, was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the hand, according to police.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man, 18, killed in Northwest Side shooting
Man fatally stabbed in Humboldt Park
1 dead, another wounded in Aurora shooting
4 killed in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening; 2 teens among 8 others wounded
2 men shot, 1 fatally, in Rogers Park
2 critically wounded in Back of the Yards shooting
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Cam Porter
College Sports
Northwestern drops third consecutive game in loss to Miami (Ohio)
The Wildcats couldn’t hold a fourth-quarter lead and lost on a field goal with 21 seconds left at Ryan Field.
By Sun-Times wires
 
White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (right, with Eloy Jimenez) won’t play again in 2022, putting an end to his injury-plagued season.
White Sox
White Sox’ Luis Robert to end season on injured list
The Sox put Robert on the 10-day IL after he tried to play through a sprained left wrist for the last six weeks.
By Mark Gonzales
 
AP19160773567134.jpg
Cubs
David Ross: Matt Mervis likely to ‘have a great opportunity in front of him’ in spring training
Mervis entered Saturday with 35 home runs this season, tied with teammate Alexander Canario for third-most in the minors this season.
By Maddie Lee
 
Notre Dame v North Carolina
College Sports
Drew Pyne clicks as Notre Dame powers past North Carolina
Pyne threw three touchdown passes and Notre Dame finally clicked on offense in a 45-32 victory over North Carolina on Saturday.
By Sun-Times wires
 