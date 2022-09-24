3 shot at gathering in Washington Heights

Three people were shot Saturday night at a gathering in Washington Heights on the Far South Side.
A gunman opened the back door of a building about 9:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 103rd Street and opened fire at the group standing inside, Chicago police said.
- A 27-year-old man was shot in both legs and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition.
- Another 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg. He was taken in good condition to the same hospital.
- A third man, 29, was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the hand, according to police.
No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.
