The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 25, 2022
Crime News Chicago

16-year-old dies days after Garfield Park drive-by shooting

Davante Steadman was standing in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue on Wednesday with another 16-year-old boy when someone in a passing car fired shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 16-year-old boy died days after he was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Garfield Park.

Davante Steadman was standing in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue with another 16-year-old boy Sept. 21, when someone in a passing car fired shots about 5:20 p.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Steadman was struck in the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. He was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon, the medical examiner’s office said.

The other teen was shot in the abdomen and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

