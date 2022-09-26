Teen found shot to death inside car in Englewood
Ariyon Washington was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street.
A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a car early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side.
Ariyon Washington was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one was in custody.
