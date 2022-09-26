The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 26, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Teen found shot to death inside car in Englewood

Ariyon Washington was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Teen found shot to death inside car in Englewood
A man was fatally shot Sept. 9, 2022 on the South Side.

A person was found shot to death Sept. 11, 2022 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a car early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side.

Ariyon Washington was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Chicago police release photos of pair who beat and robbed man on Red Line train near 95th Street station
Person shot by police after breaking into Homan Square facility through fire escape, grabbing guns and pointing them at cops, officials say
‘Wicked Town’s specialty was violence’: Federal trial begins for alleged leader of West Side gang
2 shot dead at Hero’s Sports Bar in Posen
Man used Snapchat to lure victim to South Side alley, where he killed him: prosecutor
7 killed in shootings across Chicago over the weekend, 2 teens among 38 wounded
The Latest
Bears quarterback Justin Fields is backed by Texans safety Jalen Pitre on Sunday.
Bears
Lack of passing leaves Justin Fields battered as a runner
Through three games, Justin Fields has run more than half as many times as the entire Raiders team.
By Patrick Finley
 
A photo of Bears rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon talking at a news conference.
Bears
Bears see bright future for CB Kyler Gordon, but he’s off to a choppy start
It’s one thing to get picked on by Aaron Rodgers, but Texans quarterback Davis Mills also had success going at Gordon.
By Jason Lieser
 
Justin Fields
Bears
Note to Bears: We need some more throw days this winter
They’ve made their mark running the ball, but a team isn’t going to go far if it can’t pass.
By Rick Telander
 
Lonzo Ball
Bulls
Bulls prepping for life without guard Lonzo Ball with surgery coming
Ball will have a second left knee surgery on Wednesday in Los Angeles, and all the organization will say is he will be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks and then they will have a clearer timetable.
By Joe Cowley
 
Arturas Karnisovas
Bulls
Bulls media day tips off with answering the critics and doubters
The Bulls spent the offseason staying the course with the roster and being questioned for it as the Eastern Conference became even more talented. During Monday’s media day, it was time for the players and front office to justify those decisions.
By Joe Cowley
 