Man accused of trying to kidnap woman in West Loop

Police are searching for a man accused of trying to kidnap a woman Sunday morning in the West Loop.

The woman was walking south in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street about 8:45 a.m. when the man walked up, grabbed her arms and tried to pull her into a minivan, Chicago police said.

She screamed and fended off the man, and a nearby ride-share passenger confronted the man, police said. He fled in the minivan, which police have since recovered.

Police described the suspect as a Black man in his 30s or 40s and about 5-foot-10. He was wearing a large white sweatshirt with black lettering and gray sweatpants, police said.

