Monday, September 26, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man accused of trying to kidnap woman in West Loop

The woman was walking in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street Sunday when the man grabbed her arms and tried to pull her inside a minivan, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police are searching for a man accused of trying to kidnap a woman Sunday morning in the West Loop.

The woman was walking south in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street about 8:45 a.m. when the man walked up, grabbed her arms and tried to pull her into a minivan, Chicago police said.

She screamed and fended off the man, and a nearby ride-share passenger confronted the man, police said. He fled in the minivan, which police have since recovered.

Police described the suspect as a Black man in his 30s or 40s and about 5-foot-10. He was wearing a large white sweatshirt with black lettering and gray sweatpants, police said.

