6-year-old boy grazed in Joliet shooting

A 6-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in Joliet.

The boy suffered a graze wound to the right arm about 5:35 p.m. in the 500 block of Bellarmine Drive West, according to Joliet police. He was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

Officers later identified a car believed involved in the shooting and attempted to pull it over near North Scott Street and East Clay Street but the driver fled onto Interstate 80, police said.

The driver exited I-80 onto Briggs Street, where he lost control and crashed into a tree, police said.

Five males ranging in age from 16 to 18 were inside the car, along with a rifle and a handgun, according to police.

All five were transported to hospitals. Three of them were arrested and were listed in serious condition following the collision, police said.

Darrell Harris, 18, of Joliet, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of ammunition and no valid firearm owner’s identification card.

A 16-year-old boy faces the same charges, while a 17-year-old boy was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, police said.

Three apartments and two unoccupied cars also were struck by gunfire in the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Joliet police at 815-724-3020. Anonymous tips can be sent to 800-323-6734.

