Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Federal charges filed in fatal shooting of teen during carjacking in Pullman

Deandre Norels Jr., 20, is charged in the Nov. 11 killing of William McGee, 18.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Federal charges have been filed against a man in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man during a carjacking last November in Pullman on the South Side.

Deandre Norels Jr., 20, is accused of killing William McGee around 2 p.m. Nov. 11 in the 900 block of East 98th Street, according to Chicago police and the U.S. attorney’s office.

Norels is charged in federal court with one count each of murder, unlawful use of a firearm, conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery. An indictment was returned Sept. 13.

McGee was shot on the left side of his body and was taken to Trinity Hospital, where he died, police said.

Norels, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, is accused of fleeing the scene in McGee’s silver Equinox, according to prosecutors and police. Prosecutors said he committed the offense with another person, but no other arrests have been reported.

Norels is due back in court Oct. 28.

