Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Boy, 14, among 4 shot in Chicago Monday

The boy was in the 10500 block of South Yates Avenue when someone drove up and opened fire, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed in North Lawndale.

At least four people were shot Monday in Chicago, including a 14-year-old boy seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Deering.

  • The boy was in the 10500 block of South Yates Avenue about 8:25 p.m. when someone in a vehicle drove up and opened fire, Chicago police said. The teen was grazed in the head and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.
  • A 24-year-old man was shot in the face early Monday on the South Side, according to police. He was wounded while inside a vehicle about 2 a.m. in the 9500 block of South University Avenue. His vehicle also was hit several times by gunfire. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.
  • A man was shot in Uptown on the North Side about 5:40 p.m. The man, 25, was on the street in the 4500 block of North Broadway Avenue when someone shot him in the leg, police said. He was transported in good condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
  • Late Monday, a 55-year-old man was shot while riding a bicycle in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side. He was biking south about 11:15 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Woodlawn Avenue when he was shot in the left calf. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

No arrests were reported in Monday’s shootings.

Over the weekend, at least seven people were killed and 38 other people were injured in shootings throughout the city.

