Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Police question person of interest in attempted kidnapping in West Loop

The man walked up to the woman, grabbed her arms and tried to pull her into a van about 8:45 a.m. Sunday as she walked south in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
Police released images of a man accused of trying to kidnap a woman Sept. 25, 2022, in the West Loop.

Chicago Police Department

Chicago police say they are questioning a person of interest in connection with an attempted kidnapping in the West Loop over the weekend.

The man walked up to a 45-year-old woman, grabbed her arms and tried to pull her into a van about 8:45 a.m. Sunday as she walked south in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street, police said.

The woman yelled and fought off the man, and a nearby ride-share passenger confronted him. The man fled in the maroon van, which police later recovered, authorities said.

He was described as Black, between 30 and 40 years old, about 5-foot-10 and bald, according to police. He was wearing a white sweatshirt, light blue pajama pants and black gym shoes.

