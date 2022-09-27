The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Police release photos of man suspected of trying to kidnap woman in West Loop

The man walked up to the woman, grabbed her arms and tried to pull her into a van about 8:45 a.m. Sunday as she walked south in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
FdoYOhKXoAIPFy_.jpeg

Police are searching for a man who is accused of trying to kidnap a woman Sept. 25, 2022, in the West Loop.

Chicago Police Department

Chicago police have released photos of a man suspected of trying to kidnap a woman in the West Loop over the weekend.

The man walked up to a 45-year-old woman, grabbed her arms and tried to pull her into a van about 8:45 a.m. Sunday as she walked south in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street, police said.

The woman yelled and fought off the man, and a nearby ride-share passenger confronted him. The man fled in the maroon van, which police later recovered, authorities said.

He is described as Black, between 30 and 40 years old, about 5-foot-10 and bald, according to police. He was wearing a white sweatshirt, light blue pajama pants and black gym shoes.

