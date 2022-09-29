The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Crime News Chicago

1 killed, 8 wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday

A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 1 killed, 8 wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday
A man was found shot to death in an apartment complex May 22, 2022 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file photo

Nine people were shot, one fatally, in Chicago Wednesday.

  • A man was killed in East Garfield Park Wednesday night. The man, 24, was near a sidewalk on the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue around 7:50 p.m. when someone fired shots, hitting him in the arm and the chest, Chicago police said. He went to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
  • A man was hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in Irving Park. The man, 47, was walking in the 3400 block of North Cullom Avenue about 8:50 a.m. when a maroon car drove by and someone inside fired shots, police said. He suffered two gunshot wounds to the leg and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was stabilized.
  • A man was critically wounded in Gresham on the South Side. The 19-year-old was in the 1100 block of West 77th Street when someone opened fire about 9:20 p.m., police said. He was struck in the back and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
  • A 27-year-old man was shot late Wednesday in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side. The man was inside a home in the 5500 block of North McVicker Avenue about 11:10 p.m. when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said. He was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in serious condition.

At least five others were wounded in citywide shootings Wednesday.

Next Up In Crime
Woman killed when suspected carjackers crash into her car while fleeing Chicago police in South Lawndale
Man fatally stabbed in West Englewood, suspect arrested
Highland Park Fourth of July massacre: First lawsuits filed, call attack ‘predictable and preventable’
Highland Park Fourth of July parade victims who are suing: ‘This time it was our family, next time it could be yours’
Woman testifies of watching ex-boyfriend charged in killing 6 family members
Man charged with attacking three women in the Loop — a day after he was released from custody on charges of failing to register as sex offender
The Latest
Police_Tape_3.jpg
Crime
Woman killed when suspected carjackers crash into her car while fleeing Chicago police in South Lawndale
Four suspects were arrested and are believed to have stolen at least three vehicles before they struck a Toyota driven by the 55-year-old woman.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A male was fatally shot after attacking a security guard Sept. 5, 2022, outside a Greektown business.
Crime
Man fatally stabbed in West Englewood, suspect arrested
The man, 57, was in the 1500 block of West 72nd Street when someone he knew attacked him, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police crime scene tape
Man shot and killed in East Garfield Park
The man, 24, was near a sidewalk on the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue around 7:50 p.m. when someone fired shots, hitting him in the arm and the chest, police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Men I date can’t accept that I don’t want to have kids
Giving birth is not in the woman’s plan, and it’s non-negotiable, but guys still think they can change her mind.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Mary Gonzales at St Paul’s Catholic Church, 2127 W. 22nd Pl. She’s leading an effort calling for the closing of a scrap-metal shredding operation in Pilsen owned by Sims Metal Management.
News
In Pilsen, a community effort builds to shut down Chicago’s last big scrap-metal shredder
Mary Gonzalez, 81, is helping lead the push to close the polluting scrap-metal shredding operation owned by Sims Metal Management.
By Brett Chase
 