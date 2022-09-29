1 killed, 8 wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday

Nine people were shot, one fatally, in Chicago Wednesday.
- A man was killed in East Garfield Park Wednesday night. The man, 24, was near a sidewalk on the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue around 7:50 p.m. when someone fired shots, hitting him in the arm and the chest, Chicago police said. He went to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
- A man was hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in Irving Park. The man, 47, was walking in the 3400 block of North Cullom Avenue about 8:50 a.m. when a maroon car drove by and someone inside fired shots, police said. He suffered two gunshot wounds to the leg and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was stabilized.
- A man was critically wounded in Gresham on the South Side. The 19-year-old was in the 1100 block of West 77th Street when someone opened fire about 9:20 p.m., police said. He was struck in the back and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
- A 27-year-old man was shot late Wednesday in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side. The man was inside a home in the 5500 block of North McVicker Avenue about 11:10 p.m. when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said. He was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in serious condition.
At least five others were wounded in citywide shootings Wednesday.
