The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Former Crestwood mayor gets early release from prison

Lou Presta, 72, served three months of a 1-year sentence for taking a bribe in an 2017 FBI sting.

By  Andy Grimm
   
SHARE Former Crestwood mayor gets early release from prison
Former Crestwood Mayor Lou Presta walks with his attorneys into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, Monday morning, April 25, 2022.

Former Crestwood Mayor Lou Presta walks with his attorneys into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in April.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Just three months into a 1-year sentence for taking bribes, former Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta is set to be released from federal prison in Kentucky.

U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin on Thursday ordered the 72-year-old’s release from Federal Medical Center-Kentucky in Lexington. A petition from Presta’s lawyers said Presta’s already poor health had declined rapidly since reporting to prison in late June.

Presta will be under home confinement supervised by the federal probation office for the remainder of his sentence and will have to repay $70,000 in restitution.

Presta pleaded guilty in November to bribery and filing a false tax return after he was caught on camera accepting a $5,000 bribe from a red-light camera executive in a wide-ranging FBI sting operation targeting numerous public officials in the south suburbs.

Related

In court filings, Presta’s lawyers said he suffered from Type 2 diabetes, congestive heart failure and chronic kidney disease and spent three days of his first week in custody in the emergency room.

The day after his ER stay in July, Presta was taken to an area hospital for treatment for dehydration and began using a wheelchair.

Prison officials in August denied a request for compassionate release filed three weeks into his sentence. The prison system was not providing Presta with diabetic meals, and Presta lost 25 pounds during his first month in prison, according to the petition.

Durkin last week appointed an independent physician to review Presta’s medical records.

A spokesman for U.S. Attorney John Lausch declined comment on the order.

Next Up In Crime
Woman killed when suspected carjackers crash into her car while fleeing Chicago police in South Lawndale
1 killed, 8 wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday
Man fatally stabbed in West Englewood, suspect arrested
Highland Park Fourth of July massacre: First lawsuits filed, call attack ‘predictable and preventable’
Highland Park Fourth of July parade victims who are suing: ‘This time it was our family, next time it could be yours’
Woman testifies of watching ex-boyfriend charged in killing 6 family members
The Latest
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, shown at an April 2022 news conference.
City Hall
Refusing to wait for Garcia to decide, Chicago Teachers Union, United Working Families endorse Brandon Johnson for mayor
U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia sent an email asking United Working Families to defer a mayoral endorsement, but the group refused because Garcia was unwilling to give them a timeline for when — or if — he will announce a mayoral run.
By Fran Spielman
 
Dalen Terry
Bulls
Bulls rookie Dalen Terry thrown right into the fire in first NBA camp
Terry doesn’t know what his role will be or how much playing time he will earn when the regular season tips off, but the first-round pick does know intensity. That’s what the Arizona product is trying to build his reputation on.
By Joe Cowley
 
Similar in texture to strawberries, kiwis have their own unique, almost tropical, sweet flavor.
Eat Well
Kudos for kiwi: Small fruit packs big nutritional punch
A one-cup serving has more than two and a half times the daily value of antioxidant vitamin C — more than the same amount of orange and more potassium than a banana.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
Bolingbrook’s L’Marion Stewart (1) catches a long pass despite the tight defensive coverage.
High School Football
Week 5 in pictures: 10 standout high school football photos
A look back at 10 outstanding images from Week 5 of the high school football season.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Prospect’s Owen Anderson, left, wraps up Maine South’s Evan Agosto (12).
High School Football
Week 6’s top high school football games
Breaking down the week’s best games.
By Mike Clark
 