Man shot at Near South Side residence

A man was shot in a Near South Side residence Thursday afternoon.
The 31-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder about 4 p.m. at a home in the 2000 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
Details of the shooting were unknown, according to police.
No arrests were reported.
