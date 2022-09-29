The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Man shot at Near South Side residence

The 31-year-old was shot in his shoulder about 4 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 2000 block of South Michigan Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
tape.jpg

Sun-Times file

A man was shot in a Near South Side residence Thursday afternoon.

The 31-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder about 4 p.m. at a home in the 2000 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Details of the shooting were unknown, according to police.

No arrests were reported.

