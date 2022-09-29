Man charged with hitting Red Line passenger with bottle, robbing other man

A Chicago Heights man is charged with beating two men and robbing one of them on a Red Line train Sunday near the 95th Street station.

Solomon Washington, 30, along with a woman, walked up to one of the passengers, 44, as he rode the train about 2:40 a.m. at 15 W. 95th St. and allegedly raided his pockets and slammed a glass bottle against his head, according to Chicago police. The passenger suffered a laceration to the head and was taken to Christ Medical Center.

He then allegedly punched another man, 46, in the face and stole his belongings, police said.

Washington is charged with felony counts of aggravated battery in a public place, armed robbery, robbery and theft. He was arrested Wednesday in Glenwood, police said.

The woman has not been arrested. She is described as Black, 25 to 30 years old, 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-9 and dressed in a white jacket with a multicolored hood and ripped black jeans, according to police.