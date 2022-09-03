Man fatally stabbed during altercation in South Shore

A man was stabbed to death during an altercation Saturday morning in South Shore.

The man, 38, was in an argument with a female offender about 7:20 a.m. in the 2100 block of East 69th Street when she began stabbing him, Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

