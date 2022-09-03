Man fatally shot following altercation at gas station in Pullman

A 28-year-old man has died after he was shot multiple times Saturday in the Pullman neighborhood following an altercation, Chicago police said.
The shooting happened about 3:50 p.m. at a gas station in the 700 block of East 103rd Street when a still unidentified person pulled a handgun from a fanny pack as the pair argued, police said.
The 28-year-old was struck in the chest, forearm and finger, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
No one was immediately taken into in custody. Detectives are investigating.
