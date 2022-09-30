The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 30, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Boy, 17, charged with murder after allegedly fleeing police in stolen car and slamming into another car, killing a woman on her way to work

Authorities said the stolen car reached speeds of 90 mph as police tried to pull it over early Thursday.

By  Tom SchubaMatthew Hendricksen and Emmanuel Camarillo
 Updated  
SHARE Boy, 17, charged with murder after allegedly fleeing police in stolen car and slamming into another car, killing a woman on her way to work
Crash.jpeg

Scene of accident where a stolen Honda crashed into a car at 31st and Kenzie streets, killing Dominga Flores, 55.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder after he allegedly fled from police in a stolen car, reaching speeds of 90 mph before slamming into another car and killing a woman on her way to work.

Juan Vasquez ran from the car after the crash early Thursday in the 3100 block of South Kedzie Avenue but was arrested after a brief foot chase, according to police.

He still had the keys to a black Honda that was stolen about six hours earlier as the owner, a 65-year-old woman, was getting a cellphone from it, according to a police report.

Vasquez was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated fleeing of police. He was denied bond during a hearing Friday.

Officials declined to provide details of the chase that led to the crash. A police report said officers attempted to stop the stolen Honda and it sped off, sparking a “vehicle pursuit lasting approximately 11 miles,” with Vasquez blowing a red light at 31st and Kedzie streets and striking a car driven by Dominga Flores, 55.

Dominga_Flores.jpeg

Dominga Flores

Provided

Flores was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Medical Center. Vasquez was taken to Stroger Hospital with minor injuries, according to the police report. Three other people in the Honda were taken by police to Stroger.

All four were released into police custody.Police said they recovered two guns from the Honda.

It was unclear if officers had broken off the chase before the crash, but they arrived in time to chase down Vasquez and take him into custody, according to the police report. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

A man who identified himself at Juan Vazquez’s father, but didn’t give his name, said “it was an accident, that’s all” and declined further comment.

The Honda had been stolen around 6:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of South Claremont Avenue about two miles away, according to police.

The owner of the car had gone outside to retrieve a cellphone when a stolen white pickup truck pulled up and someone got out and demanded the keys to the car, police said.

The woman refused and the robber “told the victim he would kill her if she did not give the keys,” according to an arrest report. He then grabbed the keys from her and sped off along with the stolen truck.

The truck was later set on fire in the 3400 block of South Leavitt Street, police said. Responding officers spotted the Honda in the area and began chasing it, according to the police report.

The chase lasted about 9 minutes and reached speeds of 90 mph as the Honda ran through red lights, according to the report. Flores was headed north on Kedzie, on her way to work, when the Honda struck the driver’s side of her car.

Flores’ daughter said her mom was about a block from work. She worked nights most of her life so she could see her children in the morning, her daughter said.

“She was a wonderful mother,” said her daughter, who asked not to be named. “It’s not fair, we loved her very much.”

A friend of the family, who didn’t want to be named, said Flores “was a hard-working person, humble. Didn’t want problems with anybody.”

Next Up In Crime
Boy, 14, among 2 wounded in Roseland shooting
Panel convenes at Malcolm X College to look for ways to restore trust between cops, public
Man charged with hitting Red Line passenger with bottle, robbing other man
Jurors view graphic crime scene and autopsy photos in trial of man accused of killing 6 family members in Gage Park
Man shot at Near South Side residence
‘She was a wonderful mother. It’s not fair,’ Woman killed in car crash with carjack suspects
The Latest
Maryfrances Veeck.
Obituaries
Maryfrances Veeck, publicist, resourceful partner to legendary Bill Veeck, dead at 102
Her husband was renowned for his publicity stunts. She came up with a few of her own. She died Sept. 10 at Montgomery Place retirement community in Hyde Park.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
Riccardo Muti leads the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in a program of works by Rossini, Mozart and Prokofiev on Thursday night at Symphony Center.
Music
CSO, Muti combine for robust performance of Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5
It is a mighty work that requires a mighty performance, and it got that Thursday evening, the kind that is only possible when a top-level conductor and top-level orchestra are completely in sync.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell (right) speaks on March 30, 2020, as then-President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus at the White House. Votebeat, a nonpartisan website covering voting and elections, says many letters sent to elections officials nationwide came in response to calls from conspiracy theorists, including Lindell, a Trump supporter who continues to state without proof that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.&nbsp;
Politics
Unfounded election fraud accusations pour in to Illinois officials
As they’ve done across the nation, conspiracy theorists have inundated Illinois election officials with form letters demanding voter records and threatening lawsuits.
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ and Dave McKinney | WBEZ
 
Martin Hopkins will take over as St. Rita’s football coach next season.
High School Football
St. Rita announces Martin Hopkins will take over as football coach next season
The South Side native and St. Rita grad has deep roots in the Midwest and a love of coaching.
By Mike Clark
 
“Flower Power,” a Ukrainian-themed mural in Ukrainian Village painted by Chicago artist Sean Archer in August.
Murals and Mosaics
In Ukrainian Village, Sean Archer’s ‘Flower Power’ mural fueled by ‘a desire to fight despair’
He painted it in August amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, portraying a woman in Ukrainian folk dress as a ‘a symbol of strength and the power of creation.’
By Sun-Times staff
 