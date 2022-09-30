2 men shot on Near West Side

Two men were injured Friday afternoon in a shooting on the Near West Side.
Someone opened fire about 1:20 p.m. toward the men on a sidewalk in the 2100 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago police said.
One man, 30, was shot in his left leg and taken to Stroger Hospital. The other man, 46, was struck in his foot and taken to the same hospital. Both were listed in good condition, police said.
No arrests were reported. Area Three detectives are investigating.
