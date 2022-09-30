3-year-old boy shot in West Lawn drive-by
The boy was riding with his mother and three other children about 8:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Marquette Road when he was shot in the head, police said.
A 3-year-old boy was shot Friday night in a drive-by in West Lawn on the Southwest Side.
The boy was riding with his mother and three other children about 8:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Marquette Road when someone in the rear seat of a red sedan opened fire, striking the boy in the head, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.
No additional injuries were reported.
No one was in custody.
