Sunday, September 4, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man killed in Near West Side hit-and-run crash

The 22-year-old was walking on the sidewalk about 5:15 a.m. when a dark car hit him in the first block of North Ogden Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape

Sun-Times file

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning in the Near West Side.

The 22-year-old was walking on the sidewalk about 5:15 a.m. when a dark car hit him in the first block of North Ogden Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests were made. Area Three detectives are investigating.

