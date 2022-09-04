The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 4, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Four people shot — two fatally — in South Chicago

They were near the front of a residence in the 8600 block of South Kingston Avenue when they were shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Four people shot — two fatally — in South Chicago
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png

Adobe Stock Photo

Four men were shot — two fatally — Sunday night in South Chicago.

They were on the porch of a residence about 6:50 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Kingston Avenue when two people approached them and opened fire, Deputy Chief Larry Snelling said at a news conference at the scene.

A man, 20, was struck in the buttocks and abdomen and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead; a man, whose age was unknown, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he later died; a man, 20, was shot in the abdomen and taken to the same hospital in fair condition; and a man, 18, was struck in the forearm and thigh and transported to an unknown hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot in Pullman gas station
Man killed in Near West Side hit-and-run crash
Boy, 13, wounded in Lawndale shooting
Man shot and killed after argument in West Woodlawn
Double shooting in The Loop leaves two men critically wounded
Man shot in the face in Near North Side drive-by shooting
The Latest
Mayor Lori Lightfoot discusses the arrival of 50 more immigrants to Chicago from Texas on Sunday.
Chicago
50 more immigrants arrive in Chicago from Texas; city launches website for donations
On Sunday, Lightfoot again lambasted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for “manufacturing a human crisis” by sending immigrants to the city with no prior communication as to their needs.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
police tape
Chicago
Woman dies after fall from 42nd floor of downtown building
Police are still investigating the incident.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Cubs v St. Louis Cardinals
Cubs
In final at-bat vs. Cubs, Albert Pujols crushes 695th homer; Cardinals sweep with 2-0 win
After sending the ball over the bullpen in left — a 429-foot blast — Pujols couldn’t wipe the ear-to-ear smile from his face as he circled the bases.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Adam Haseley
White Sox
White Sox back to .500 after dropping series finale to Twins
Missed opportunities in the seventh inning proved costly.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Dylan Cease
White Sox
Revisiting Dylan Cease’s gem against Twins
The White Sox’ economical ace is racking up first-pitch strikes.
By Mark Gonzales
 