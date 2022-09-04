Four people shot — two fatally — in South Chicago

Four men were shot — two fatally — Sunday night in South Chicago.

They were on the porch of a residence about 6:50 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Kingston Avenue when two people approached them and opened fire, Deputy Chief Larry Snelling said at a news conference at the scene.

A man, 20, was struck in the buttocks and abdomen and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead; a man, whose age was unknown, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he later died; a man, 20, was shot in the abdomen and taken to the same hospital in fair condition; and a man, 18, was struck in the forearm and thigh and transported to an unknown hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

No one was in custody.

