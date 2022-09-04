Police following leads ‘but we definitely need more help’ after 4 people shot, two fatally, in South Chicago attack

Police said they are following leads after two men were killed and two others wounded during a shooting Sunday night in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The men were on the porch of a home in the 8600 block of South Kingston Avenue when two people approached and opened fire around 6:50 p.m., Deputy Chief Larry Snelling said at a news conference at the scene.

Jason Mundo, 18, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he died, authorities said.

A man, 20, was struck in the buttocks and abdomen and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released his name.

Another man, 20, was shot in the abdomen and taken to the same hospital in fair condition. A man, 18, was struck in the forearm and thigh and listed in fair condition.

Police said no one was in custody but that detectives were following up on leads. “We’re certain that someone in the community knows who did it,” Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said in a news conference Tuesday morning. “We do have leads we’re following up on, but we definitely need more help,” he said.

Pastor Tom Kennington said he knew the victims. Two of the men were brothers and all four lived within a few blocks of the shooting, he said. One of the men who died had just graduated from high school and “had a super bright future,” he said.

Kennington, from the South Chicago Christian Center, said he is frustrated by the lack of cooperation between neighbors and investigators, which leads to a lack of arrests.

“I think most of the shootings, people know who did it but no one will talk,” Kennington said, adding that he gets the sense neighbors know who committed this shooting but “no one will tell me.”

A woman who was staying with friends on Kingston said the block is usually quiet, and she doesn’t think twice about walking down the street at night. She said she was surprised when she saw the police tape.

“It’s sickening,” said the woman, who declined to be named. “Everybody’s got a gun, I don’t know what they’re gonna do about it. It just keeps happening. On and on and on.”

Just three blocks away Friday afternoon, a man, 27, was found dead in the 8300 block of South Colfax Avenue with a gunshot wound in the back, according to police.

“Just stay off the street, and people in trouble stay away from them, because trouble attracts trouble,” Kennington said.