Security guard struck by ax outside Greektown dispensary, fatally shoots attacker

A security guard fatally shot a person who struck him with an ax Monday morning outside a Greektown marijuana dispensary.

Just after 10 a.m., a 37-year-old man working as a security guard began arguing with a man, 30, outside Zen Leaf Chicago, 222 S. Halsted St., Chicago police and fire officials said.

The male began swinging an ax and struck the security guard in the leg, police said.

The security guard then fired shots, striking the male, police said. The male was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The security guard was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with cuts to his left leg, police said. He was listed in good condition.

