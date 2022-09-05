The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 5, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Security guard struck by ax outside Greektown dispensary, fatally shoots attacker

A 37-year-old man working as a security guard began arguing with another man, 30, outside a dispensary in the 200 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Security guard struck by ax outside Greektown dispensary, fatally shoots attacker
A male was fatally shot after attacking a security guard Sept. 5, 2022, outside a Greektown business.

A male was fatally shot after attacking a security guard Sept. 5, 2022, outside a Greektown business.

Foto de archivo

A security guard fatally shot a person who struck him with an ax Monday morning outside a Greektown marijuana dispensary.

Just after 10 a.m., a 37-year-old man working as a security guard began arguing with a man, 30, outside Zen Leaf Chicago, 222 S. Halsted St., Chicago police and fire officials said.

The male began swinging an ax and struck the security guard in the leg, police said.

The security guard then fired shots, striking the male, police said. The male was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The security guard was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with cuts to his left leg, police said. He was listed in good condition.

Next Up In Crime
These women are getting college degrees in prison, thanks to Northwestern program
Four people shot — two fatally — in South Chicago
Man fatally shot in Pullman gas station
Man killed in Near West Side hit-and-run crash
Boy, 13, wounded in Lawndale shooting
Man shot and killed after argument in West Woodlawn
The Latest
Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., is pictured on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
Politics
Trump wins bid for special master in Mar-a-Lago case
A federal judge has granted a request by former President Donald Trump’s legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI during a search of his Florida home last month.
By Eric Tucker | AP
 
A new federal law will lower the cost of prescription drugs, but an Illinois lawmaker says Congress should do more.
Other Views
Congress can do more to reduce prescription drug costs
The Inflation Reduction Act is a huge step in the right direction. Two proposed laws would do more to help millions of Americans afford the prescriptions they need.
By Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi
 
Across the busy street from the Sentinel’s warehouse in Centralia, stands the Carrolin Bel Tower, which was funded by the late William V. Joy, editor and publisher of the Sentinel.
Letters to the Editor
Understanding, tolerance can bridge divisions between rural Illinois, Chicago
Wherever you go, whomever you meet, people are individuals first, not groups.
By Letters to the Editor
 
This 1898 map shows Underground Railroad routes overlaid with a drawing of Quinn Chapel A.M.E. Church (left) and the Thomas Hoyne residence (right).
Chicago History
Historical documents offer glimpses of the Underground Railroad in Chicago
Chicago had been a destination for freedom seekers. The Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 changed things, making Canada a safer final destination and Chicago largely a weigh station on the Underground Railroad.
By Olivia Richardson | WBEZ and Maggie Sivit
 
Chelsea Raker, right, is among a group of students in a Northwestern University design thinking class at the Logan Correctional Center, which houses Illinois’ only full liberal arts program for incarcerated women.&nbsp;Anna Savchenko / WBEZ
Education
These women are getting college degrees in prison, thanks to Northwestern program
The program at Logan Correctional Center is the only one in Illinois and among a small number of programs nationwide where women who are incarcerated can earn a bachelor’s degree.
By Anna Savchenko | WBEZ
 