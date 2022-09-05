The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 5, 2022
Woman dies weeks after West Rogers Park shooting

On July 25, two women were shot as they sat in a parked car in the 6400 block of North Bell Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A bicyclist was fatally struck by an SUV Saturday in the 400 block of West 26th Street.

Sun-Times file

A woman has died weeks after she was critically wounded in a shooting in West Rogers Park on the North Side.

On July 25 at around 10 p.m., two women were shot as they sat in a parked car in the 6400 block of North Bell Avenue, Chicago police said.

One of the women, 28, was shot in the face and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, police said. She died of her injuries Monday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Her name hasn’t been released.

The other woman, 29, was struck in the neck and was transported to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

