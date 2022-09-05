2-month-old boy dies days after he’s found unresponsive at Monee truck stop

A 2-month-old boy died days after he was hit in the head in south suburban Monee.
About 8:50 a.m. on Aug. 31, officers and paramedics responded to a call of an infant who wasn’t breathing at a truck stop at 5915 Monee ManhattanRd., Monee police said.
When they arrived, officers were met with Sevyn Simmons’ parents, who handed off the unresponsive baby, police said.
Simmons, of Milwaukee, was taken to Franciscan Hospital in Olympian Fields and was later transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.
He died Friday of blunt force trauma to the head, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
The medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.
No other details were immediately available.
The Latest
U.S. District Clerk of Court Thomas Bruton confirmed the Dirksen Federal Courthouse will be closed Tuesday and all jury trials will be suspended.
AJ Pollock, Elvis Andrus homer as Sox win for fifth time in last six games
She was the first member of the Chicago Teachers Union to be elected to the City Council and the first woman to represent the 10th Ward — a position she’s held since 2015.
Two months after Highland Park parade attack, family of two killed find comfort at unofficial memorial
“I come here almost every day, in the morning,” Alejo Toledo said Monday, when the two-month anniversary of the attack was remembered at the unofficial memorial.
The statistics are alarming, but we can do our part to stay healthy, including by staying on top of our COVID-19 booster shots.