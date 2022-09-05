The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 5, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

2-month-old boy dies days after he’s found unresponsive at Monee truck stop

Officers responded to a call about an infant who wasn’t breathing.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A teen girl was hospitalized in critical condition after she was struck by lightning Aug. 3, 2022, in Garfield Park.

File Photo

A 2-month-old boy died days after he was hit in the head in south suburban Monee.

About 8:50 a.m. on Aug. 31, officers and paramedics responded to a call of an infant who wasn’t breathing at a truck stop at 5915 Monee ManhattanRd., Monee police said.

When they arrived, officers were met with Sevyn Simmons’ parents, who handed off the unresponsive baby, police said.

Simmons, of Milwaukee, was taken to Franciscan Hospital in Olympian Fields and was later transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

He died Friday of blunt force trauma to the head, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

No other details were immediately available.

