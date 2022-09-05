The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Police conducting homicide investigation after 2-month-old found dead at Monee truck stop

Officers responded to a call about an infant who wasn’t breathing.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a 2-month-old boy died of head trauma with his parents at a truck stop last week in south suburban Monee.

His parents told police the infant stopped breathing while they slept in a semitrailer with them at the Petro Truck Stop at 5915 Monee Manhattan Road around 9 a.m. Aug. 31, Monee police said.

The child, Sevyn Simmons, was taken to Franciscan Hospital in Olympian Fields, then transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he died two days later, authorities said.

An autopsy found the child died of head trauma, police said. His death was ruled a homicide.

The child’s parents, ages 28 and 31, stated the baby had not been ill, and they did not know why he quit breathing, police said.

Monee Police and the Will County states attorney’s office are still investigating the death, police said. No charges have been announced.

