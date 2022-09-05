1 killed, 1 wounded in McKinley Park shooting

A person was being questioned after two people were shot, one fatally, Monday night in McKinley Park on the South Side.
The victims were inside a vehicle at about 7:40 p.m. in the 3700 block of South Paulina Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.
A 31-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.
Another male, whose age wasn’t known, was also shot in the body and was taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition, police said.
Officers were questioning a person of interest, according to police.
