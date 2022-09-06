Two girls, 15, hit by car while riding scooter in Little Village
The teens were crossing the street in the 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue when a black car struck them and drove off.
Two girls, 15, were hit by a car while riding a scooter in Little Village Monday night.
The teens were crossing the street in the 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue when a black car struck them about 8:10 p.m. and drove off, Chicago police said.
Both girls suffered scrapes and bruises and were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
