Man stabbed to death in Loop — second fatal stabbing downtown in two weeks

A man died after he was found stabbed Tuesday night in the Loop — the second fatal stabbing downtown in two weeks.

Officers found the 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds about 10:55 p.m. in the 100 block of West Van Buren Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said.

No arrests were reported.

On Aug. 23, Jeremy Walker was stabbed in the neck during a road rage attack in the first block of West Ohio Street, police said.

Walker, 36, drove five blocks to North Michigan Avenue, where he stopped near a patrol car and an ambulance was called, according to a police report. Walker died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, authorities said.

Last week, a man was stabbed while driving a moped in Old Town on the Near North Side.

He suffered a laceration to the wrist after someone swung a sharp object at him about 7:45 p.m. Aug. 31 in the 1100 block of North LaSalle Street, police said.

