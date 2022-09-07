Bicyclist dies after crash with police vehicle in Burbank

A bicyclist died Monday after she collided with a Burbank police vehicle.

Denise Blidy, 66, was “involved in an accident” with a police car about 10:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Central Avenue and 77th Street, according to Burbank police.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center, where she died about 9:10 p.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

No further information was released by the police.

