Bicyclist dies after crash with police vehicle in Burbank

A bicyclist died Monday after she collided with a Burbank police vehicle.
Denise Blidy, 66, was “involved in an accident” with a police car about 10:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Central Avenue and 77th Street, according to Burbank police.
She was taken to Christ Medical Center, where she died about 9:10 p.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
No further information was released by the police.
