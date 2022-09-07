The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Man critically wounded in Red Line shooting

He was on the train in the 100 block of West Cermak Road when someone shot him, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday night on a CTA Red Line train in the South Loop.

The man, 31, was on the train about 7:20 p.m. in the 100 block of West Cermak Road when someone shot him in the neck, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Northwestern MemorialHospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

The Latest
Blackstone Hotel housekeepers, supporters and Unite Here Local 1 members picket outside the Blackstone Hotel in the Loop demanding better working conditions, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
Chicago
Blackstone Hotel housekeepers protest for lighter workloads
Latonia Marshall, who has worked at the hotel for 14 years, said the hotel has been busy and she has to clean up to 15 guest rooms a day.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_5.31.26_PM.png
Suburban Chicago
Man charged in two Highland Park killings
Police responded to a wellness check call at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Green Bay Road when two people were found dead inside.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jose Abreu drove in two runs with a single and sacrifice fly.
White Sox
Jose Abreu’s RBIs — and hustle — make a difference for White Sox
“If I were playing right now, I’d want to be like him,” White Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo said. “I would follow him.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Cubs relief pitcher Hayden Wesneski celebrates with catcher Yan Gomes after the team’s 9-3 win over the Reds in Wesneski’s major-league debut Tuesday.
Cubs
Cubs’ 15 MLB debuts this year match last year’s total
Hayden Wesneski was the 15th Cub to make his major-league debut this season
By Maddie Lee
 
Derrel McDavid (left) and singer R. Kelly walk into court during Kelly’s 2008 trial on child pornography charges in Cook County.
R. Kelly
Ex-R. Kelly business manager Derrel McDavid testifies he didn’t believe early claims against singer
Kelly attorney Jennifer Bonjean has complained about McDavid’s testimony, insisting it could prejudice her client. However, McDavid’s testimony so far seems more helpful than harmful to Kelly.
By Jon Seidel and Andy Grimm
 