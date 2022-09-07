Man critically wounded in Red Line shooting

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday night on a CTA Red Line train in the South Loop.
The man, 31, was on the train about 7:20 p.m. in the 100 block of West Cermak Road when someone shot him in the neck, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Northwestern MemorialHospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
