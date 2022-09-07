The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Two men charged with fatal shooting in McKinley Park

The men were arrested in the 3200 block of South Paulina Street after shooting one man and injuring another, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two men have been charged with fatally shooting another man in McKinley Park on Monday night.

Julius Hernandez, 18, and Byron Quijeiro, 20, were arrested in the 3200 block of South Paulina Street and charged with first-degree murder, Chicago police said. They are scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

Hernandez and Quijeiro are accused of shooting two men, one fatally, in an alley in the 3700 block of South Paulina Street about 7:40 p.m. Monday, police said.

One of the victims, 31, was shot multiple times throughout the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other victim, whose age was unknown, also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital, police said. His condition was not known.

