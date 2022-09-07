Man charged with fatal shooting in Galewood

A man has been charged following the fatal shooting of another man in an armed robbery in Galewood.

Alexsandro Hernandez, 19, was arrested Tuesday in the 4000 block of West Diversey Avenue and charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted robbery, Chicago police said. He was scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

Aug. 1, Irving Ibarez, 18, was inside a vehicle about 7:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Natchez Avenue when he was shot in the chest, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to the Loyola University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

