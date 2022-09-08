Man shot dead in Auburn Gresham

A man died after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday night in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.
Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 7900 block of South Wood Street about 9:50 p.m. and found the man, 30, lying on the ground between two cars, Chicago police said.
Cliff Blackmon was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said..
Witnesses reported seeing someone inside a black SUV fire at the man. The SUV fled south on Wood Street, police said.
No arrests were made.
R. Kelly’s former manager says no one would have bought singer’s records if abuse allegations were true
Civilian agency takes parting shot at Chicago’s top cop in final report on fatal police shooting of Anthony Alvarez
Her son was murdered two months ago. She wants to know what is taking police so long to arrest his killer.
The Latest
Woman alleging fumes from Willowbrook company Sterigenics caused her breast cancer testifies in court
Sue Kamuda said she had no history of breast cancer in her family. But she did love spending as much time as possible outside where, unbeknownst to her at time time, she breathed in carcinogens spewed by a nearby plant.
Students have complained about CPS school lunches for years. Officials hope the updated menu will be more appealing.
Remembering Queen Elizabeth’s Chicago visit, R. Kelly’s trial continues and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
The proposed ordinance would prohibit Chicago police or other local government agencies from assisting investigations that seek to criminalize women who come to Chicago seeking abortions and other reproductive care.
Shaw, who serve in the Marines, worked as a reporter at CBS and ABC News before taking on the chief anchor role at CNN when the network began in 1980.