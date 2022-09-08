Man dies after found shot in Auburn Gresham

A man died after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday night in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.
Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 7900 block of South Wood Street about 9:50 p.m. and found the man, 30, lying on the ground between two cars, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Witnesses reported seeing someone inside a black SUV fire at the man. The SUV fled south on Wood Street, police said.
No arrests were made.
