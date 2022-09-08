The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 8, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man dies after found shot in Auburn Gresham

The man, 30, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he died, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A person was found fatally shot Aug. 28, 2022, on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

A man died after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday night in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 7900 block of South Wood Street about 9:50 p.m. and found the man, 30, lying on the ground between two cars, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Witnesses reported seeing someone inside a black SUV fire at the man. The SUV fled south on Wood Street, police said.

No arrests were made.

