The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 8, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Elk Grove Village man pleads guilty to breaching the U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 insurrection

Marcos Gleffe, 39, entered his plea on Thursday which carries a maximum prison sentence of 6 months and can cost him $5,000 in fines.

By  Manny Ramos
   
SHARE Elk Grove Village man pleads guilty to breaching the U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 insurrection
Rioters supporting former President Donald Trump storm the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

Rioters supporting former President Donald Trump storm the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

John Minchillo/AP Photos

An Elk Grove Village man pleaded guilty Thursday to breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in what he had previously described as his “biggest mistake.”

Marcos Gleffe, 39, faces up to 6 months in prison and $5,000 in fines. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9.

Gleffe had previously admitted to traveling from the Chicago area to attend a rally headlined by former President Donald Trump, which took place just before the violent attack of the Capitol in an act to disrupt the certification of the presidential election.

The suburban man was first identified by the feds from a tipster who saw him in a Facebook post from that day, court records showed. The FBI combed through cellphone data to determined Gleffe was inside the Capitol for nearly 15 minutes.

Last year, Gleffe allegedly admitted to entering the building but expressed regret saying he made “the biggest mistake going through the door” and that he “would not do it again if I could go back.”

Related

Gleffe initially claimed he followed a group of people that declared they were “Storming the Capitol” and was seen on surveillance footage carrying a “TRUMP 2020 MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” flag, according to the original complaint.

The breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, interrupted a joint session of Congress that was in the process of affirming the results of the 2020 presidential election, which was won by Joe Biden. It is estimated that more than 2,000 rioters broke into the Capitol.

In the 19 months after the insurrection, more than 860 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states from crimes related to the breach. That includes over 260 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

jan_6.jpg

Marcos Gleffe was caught on surveillance footage inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Court document

Contributing: Tom Schuba

Next Up In Crime
Man charged with murder in West Loop hit-and-run crash
Man out on bond on gun charge arrested for fatal shooting of another man during robbery
Hit-and-run driver strikes 10-year-old bicyclist in Naperville
R. Kelly’s former manager says no one would have bought singer’s records if abuse allegations were true
Civilian agency takes parting shot at Chicago’s top cop in final report on fatal police shooting of Anthony Alvarez
Police release photos of men wanted in fatal Loop stabbing
The Latest
Bears quarterback Justin Fields talks with head coach Matt Eberflus.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 235: The season starts!
And here we go.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Westinghouse’s Leavell Windfield, Jr (4) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Raby.
High School Football
High school football scores: Week 3
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
SiriusXM At Super Bowl LII
Sports Media
Fox analyst Daryl ‘Moose’ Johnston says Bears coach Matt Eberflus will surprise people
Eberflus’ emphasis on learning how to manage games has impressed Johnston, who will call the 49ers-Bears game Sunday with Joe Davis and Pam Oliver.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Shuttle bus passengers arrive at a COVID-19 mass vaccination site up on the parking lot of the United Center on the Near West Side, March 9, 2021.
Other Views
How Black, Latino patients are taking greater charge of their health care
The pandemic and the vaccine rollout changed how people relate to the health care system, and the statistics show that’s especially the case for these communities of color.
By Tayla Mahmud and Mark Westall
 
San Francisco 49ers v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears predictions: Week 1 vs. 49ers
The Sun-Times’ experts offer their pick for the Bears’ season opener against the 49ers at Soldier Field:
By Patrick FinleyJason Lieser, and 4 more
 