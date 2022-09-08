Man charged with murder in West Loop hit-and-run crash
Joseph Verdone drove onto the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue and struck a 22-year-old man Sunday morning, police said.
A man has been charged with murder after driving onto a West Loop sidewalk and fatally striking a man Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.
Joseph Verdone, 25, hit the man in the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue, police said. Verdone continued driving without stopping, leaving the 22-year-old man dead at the scene, police said.
Verdone was arrested two days later at his home in suburban Hillside, police said.
He was expected in Cook County court Friday.
R. Kelly’s former manager says no one would have bought singer’s records if abuse allegations were true
Civilian agency takes parting shot at Chicago’s top cop in final report on fatal police shooting of Anthony Alvarez
The Latest
Eberflus’ emphasis on learning how to manage games has impressed Johnston, who will call the 49ers-Bears game Sunday with Joe Davis and Pam Oliver.
The pandemic and the vaccine rollout changed how people relate to the health care system, and the statistics show that’s especially the case for these communities of color.
The Sun-Times’ experts offer their pick for the Bears’ season opener against the 49ers at Soldier Field: