Man charged with murder in West Loop hit-and-run crash

A man has been charged with murder after driving onto a West Loop sidewalk and fatally striking a man Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.

Joseph Verdone, 25, hit the man in the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue, police said. Verdone continued driving without stopping, leaving the 22-year-old man dead at the scene, police said.

Verdone was arrested two days later at his home in suburban Hillside, police said.

He was expected in Cook County court Friday.

