Thursday, September 8, 2022
Man charged with fatally shooting another man in Homan Square

Thomas Jones was shot several times in the 3500 block of West Polk Street following an altercation between two groups, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screen_Shot_2022_08_30_at_8.21.05_PM.png

Adobe Stock Photo

A man has been charged with fatally shooting another man in Homan Square on the West Side.

Nicholas Harris, 27, was charged with first-degree murder after being arrested Tuesday at the O’Hare International Airport, Chicago police said. Harris was extradited from Knoxville, Tennessee, and was scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

Harris is accused of shooting Thomas Jones multiple times after they were involved in an altercationbetween two groups about 5 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Polk Street on May 27, police said.

Jones, 24, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

