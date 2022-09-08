Man charged with fatally shooting another man in Homan Square
Thomas Jones was shot several times in the 3500 block of West Polk Street following an altercation between two groups, police said.
A man has been charged with fatally shooting another man in Homan Square on the West Side.
Nicholas Harris, 27, was charged with first-degree murder after being arrested Tuesday at the O’Hare International Airport, Chicago police said. Harris was extradited from Knoxville, Tennessee, and was scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.
Harris is accused of shooting Thomas Jones multiple times after they were involved in an altercationbetween two groups about 5 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Polk Street on May 27, police said.
Jones, 24, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The Latest
Bullish on the Bears? Arlington Heights open receiver of stadium pitch: ‘I’m extremely excited to know they could be coming’
Residents started lining up outside the high school two hours prior to the team’s tightly orchestrated public relations presentations. Many filed into the gym wearing Bears jerseys and carrying signs calling on the team to “rise to new heights in Arlington.”
The Sky were ousted from the playoffs after giving up a lead in the fourth quarter to the Connecticut Sun.
Undefeated Plainfield North rolled to a 48-0 running-clock win against Joliet West.
The Sky let a 10-point lead get away, allowing the Sun to finish the game on an 18-0 run in a 72-63 loss in Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals.
Anything other than a new stadium in the suburbs is off the table at the moment, including renovations to Soldier Field.