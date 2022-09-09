The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 9, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man shot and killed in East Garfield Park

The man, 28, was shot in the chest in the 3100 block of West Madison Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot and killed in East Garfield Park
A man was shot and killed in East Garfield Park.

Sun-Times file

A man died after he was shot late Thursday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The man, 28, was outside his car in the 3100 block of West Madison Street when two people approached and one of them fired a handgun about 11:50 p.m., Chicago police said.

The man was hit in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
2 men shot in West Loop
Former R. Kelly business manager — now co-defendant — to take stand for 3rd day
Man killed in Zion after shooting at police, authorities say
Man charged with fatally shooting another man in Homan Square
‘I’m embarrassed’: R. Kelly’s ex-business manager pulls U-turn, says he ‘learned a lot’ at trial
Police release photos of men wanted in fatal Humboldt Park shooting
The Latest
Shell_casing_4.jpg
Crime
2 men shot in West Loop
The men, 46 and 48, were with a group of people in the 1400 block of West Lake Street when someone got out of a black sedan and fired, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My husband calls everyone ‘crazy,’ and I’m sick of it
His reliance on that word for shutting down arguments just shows how lazy and ignorant he is.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
R. Kelly’s former business manager, Derrel McDavid, enters the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on Aug. 17 in Chicago.
R. Kelly
Former R. Kelly business manager — now co-defendant — to take stand for 3rd day
Derrel McDavid has said he believed the singer’s denials of sex abuse of minors in early 2000s. He will face cross-examination by prosecutors Friday.
By Andy Grimm
 
Erich Himmel was president of the United German American Societies of Greater Chicago, which represents approximately 35 groups of immigrants and their descendants who are keeping their heritage alive with activities and fundraising.
Obituaries
Erich Himmel, a leader in Chicago’s German American community, dead at 86
He was grand marshal for 35 years of the annual Steuben Parade celebrating German culture and heritage and was to be honored this weekend at this year’s edition of the parade.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
The University Village Montessori School, 1304 S Halsted St., at left.
The Watchdogs
How UIC has cost Cook County taxpayers $1.2 million
The university never told county officials it was leasing to a preschool — which could be on the hook for over $800,000 in property taxes. So the bills went to a past tenant — which refused to pay the county over $400,000 in taxes but was allowed to renew its lease.
By Tim Novak and Lauren FitzPatrick
 