Man shot and killed in East Garfield Park

A man died after he was shot late Thursday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.
The man, 28, was outside his car in the 3100 block of West Madison Street when two people approached and one of them fired a handgun about 11:50 p.m., Chicago police said.
The man was hit in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.
No one was in custody.
