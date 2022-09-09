2 men shot in West Loop

Two men were shot Friday morning while standing with a group of people in the West Loop.

The men, 46 and 48, were in the 1400 block of West Lake Street when someone got out of a black sedan and fired about 3:15 a.m., Chicago police said.

The 46-year-old was shot in the left leg, while the other man was shot in the left shoulder, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were reported.

