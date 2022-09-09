The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 9, 2022
2 men shot in West Loop

The men, 46 and 48, were with a group of people in the 1400 block of West Lake Street when someone got out of a black sedan and fired, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two men were shot Friday morning while standing with a group of people in the West Loop.

The men, 46 and 48, were in the 1400 block of West Lake Street when someone got out of a black sedan and fired about 3:15 a.m., Chicago police said.

The 46-year-old was shot in the left leg, while the other man was shot in the left shoulder, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were reported.

A man was shot and killed in East Garfield Park.
Crime
Man shot and killed in East Garfield Park
The man, 28, was shot in the chest in the 3100 block of West Madison Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My husband calls everyone ‘crazy,’ and I’m sick of it
His reliance on that word for shutting down arguments just shows how lazy and ignorant he is.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
R. Kelly
Former R. Kelly business manager — now co-defendant — to take stand for 3rd day
Derrel McDavid has said he believed the singer’s denials of sex abuse of minors in early 2000s. He will face cross-examination by prosecutors Friday.
By Andy Grimm
 
Obituaries
Erich Himmel, a leader in Chicago’s German American community, dead at 86
He was grand marshal for 35 years of the annual Steuben Parade celebrating German culture and heritage and was to be honored this weekend at this year’s edition of the parade.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
Movies and TV
‘Monarch’: Fox show’s a little bit country, a little bit daytime soap
Be prepared for some cheesy twists on the escapist musical drama starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins.
By Richard Roeper
 