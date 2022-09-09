The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 9, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Heather Mack set for trial all over again, this time on U.S. charges in Chicago

The body of Mack’s mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, was discovered inside a suitcase outside the St. Regis Bali Resort in 2014. Mack and her boyfriend were arrested the next day, and they stood trial in Indonesia.

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Heather Mack set for trial all over again, this time on U.S. charges in Chicago
Heather Mack of the US sits in a courtroom during her first hearing trial on January 14, 2015 in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia.

Heather Mack in a courtroom during her trial in Bali in 2015.

Agung Parameswara/Getty

The U.S. trial of Heather Mack, the Chicago-area woman who served seven years in an Indonesian prison in connection with her mother’s overseas murder, is set to begin next summer and potentially overlap with the ninth anniversary of her mother’s death.

Mack, now 26, was released from the Indonesian prison in October 2021 and deported with her now 7-year-old daughter to the United States. As her flight neared O’Hare Airport in November 2021, an indictment was unsealed in U.S. District Court in Chicago leveling charges against her here.

Also charged in that indictment was Tommy Schaefer, Mack’s onetime boyfriend, who remains locked up overseas. The couple is charged here with conspiring to kill Sheila von Wiese-Mack in a foreign country as well as obstruction of justice.

U.S. District Judge Charles Norgle on Thursday set Mack’s federal trial in Chicago for July 31, 2023. Attorneys have predicted it will last “no longer than three weeks.”

Von Wiese-Mack’s body was discovered inside a suitcase outside the St. Regis Bali Resort on Aug. 12, 2014. Mack and Schaefer were arrested the next day, and they stood trial in Indonesia. Schaefer was ultimately sentenced to 18 years in prison for beating von Wiese-Mack to death, and Mack was sentenced to 10 years for helping.

Mack gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Estelle Schaefer, during their 2015 trial.

Since her return to the United States, Mack has been held in Chicago’s downtown Metropolitan Correctional Center. A bench trial to resolve a custody dispute over her daughter kicked off earlier this week.

Next Up In Crime
Police release video of attempted kidnapping of 5-year-old girl on Northwest Side
8 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago Thursday
Driver killed, passenger wounded after attacked on West Side, then followed downtown where more shots were fired
2 men shot in West Loop
Man shot and killed in East Garfield Park
Former R. Kelly business manager — now co-defendant — to take stand for 3rd day
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_09_09_at_7.40.34_AM.png
Crime
Police release video of attempted kidnapping of 5-year-old girl on Northwest Side
The video shows the man walking alongside a woman and the girl about noon Thursday in the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Samuel Bell
News
Cyclist killed on Milwaukee Avenue was a devoted volunteer: ‘Exactly what you’d want in a friend and mentor,’ friend recalls
Samuel Bell was biking across the 700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in River West when he was hit by a driver Thursday, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
police tape
Crime
8 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago Thursday
Both fatal attacks occurred on the West Side, one in Austin and the other in East Garfield Park.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Immigrants load a bus outside Union Station on August 31, 2022. Migrants from Venezuela were transported from Texas.
Immigration
Some immigrants arriving from Texas temporarily living in suburban hotel
About 300 immigrants have come to Chicago via Texas-charted buses to Illinois within the last week, according to Illinois officials. Some are now temporarily living at a suburban hotel.
By Elvia Malagón and Tina Sfondeles
 
A 17-year-old boy was shot September 26, 2021 in Washington Heights.
Crime
Driver killed, passenger wounded after attacked on West Side, then followed downtown where more shots were fired
The couple ended up in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 