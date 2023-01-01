The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 1, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man fatally shot in Bridgeport

The man, 30, suffered multiple gunshot wounds before being pronounced dead, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man is dead following a Bridgeport shooting Sunday morning, police said.

The man, 30, suffered multiple gunshot wounds when he was shot in the 3800 block of South Wallace Avenue, police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

