Man fatally shot in Bridgeport

A man is dead following a Bridgeport shooting Sunday morning, police said.
The man, 30, suffered multiple gunshot wounds when he was shot in the 3800 block of South Wallace Avenue, police said.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.
