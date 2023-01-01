The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 1, 2023
1 dead, 3 wounded in Washington Park drive-by — 3rd slaying in Chicago on New Year’s Day

The victims were in a Kia driving north on Prairie Avenue at 57th Street when another car pulled along side them and someone inside opened fire, police say.

By  David StruettEmmanuel Camarillo and Allison Novelo
 Updated  
Police investigate the scene where four teens were shot near E 57th St and S Prairie St in Washington Park, Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Police investigate the scene where four teens were shot near East 57th Street and South Prairie Avenue in Washington Park.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A 17-year-old boy was killed and three other teens wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday in Washington Park on the South Side — the third slaying in Chicago on New Year’s Day.

The victims were in a Kia driving north on Prairie Avenue at 57th Street when another car pulled along side them and someone inside opened fire, Chicago Police District Chief Chis Papaioannou told reporters at the scene.

The cars continued north as the gunman continued firing at the victims, police said.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection alert about 1 p.m. and found the wounded teens inside the Kia, which had been driven off the road and onto a sidewalk in the 5600 block of South Prairie, Papaioannou said.

The 17-year-old driver of the Kia died, Papaioannou said.

The others, ages 14, 15, and 17, were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and Comer Children’s Hospital, according to police spokesman Tom Ahern. Two of them were in fair condition and another was in critical condition. All of the victims were male, Ahern said.

Papaioannou said the Kia had been stolen Friday but did not say from where.

It was unclear if the occupants of the cars had interacted before the shooting. Police did not disclose whether any weapons had been recovered or give a motive for the shooting.

At the scene, police taped off the silver Kia, and more than a dozen shell casings were in the middle of the street stretching half a block.

A woman who has lived on the block for 23 years said she heard two long bursts of gunfire. The block is normally quiet and doesn’t see this type of violence, she said.

“This is the first day of the year, and they started this sh-- already,” said the woman, who asked not to be named.

The shooting happened in the 2nd police district, which has seen a decrease in shootings and killings compared with last year. The district, which stretches from Bronzeville to Woodlawn, saw 122 shootings and 31 murders in 2022 through Dec. 25, a 16% and 21% drop respectively over last year, according to police statistics.

The drive-by was the third slaying in Chicago of 2023.

Less than two hours after midnight, a man was killed and another wounded in a shootout inside a business in West Town in the 2100 block of West Division Street.

Hours later, at 4:30 a.m., a man was shot and killed in the 3800 block of South Wallace Street in Bridgeport.

Police are offering a $15,000 reward to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of any of the shooters.

