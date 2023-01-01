9-year-old boy shot in Washington Heights

A 9-year-old boy was shot Sunday night in Washington Heights on the South Side.
The boy was shot while inside a home in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street, Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said.
The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. His condition was not known.
Additional details were not available.
Check back for updates.
