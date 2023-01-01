The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 1, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Shots fired at Mariano’s in West Town, where man was killed 2 weeks earlier

Police say a car drove up and someone opened fire on a man putting groceries in his car. No injuries were reported. On Dec. 19, a man was shot to death at the same location.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Shots fired at Mariano’s in West Town, where man was killed 2 weeks earlier
police_lights1.png

File photo

Gunfire erupted Sunday in the parking lot of a Mariano’s in West Town, where a man was fatally shot about two weeks ago.

About 5:40 p.m., a 31-year-old man was loading items into his car in the grocery store’s parking lot in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue when someone drove up in a car and began shooting, Chicago police said.

The man was unharmed and no injuries were reported, police said, but his vehicle was damaged from the gunfire.

No one was in custody as Area Three detectives investigated.

On Dec. 19, Darian Neal was shot and killed while sitting in his car on the store’s rooftop parking lot, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Two men approached his car about 4:30 p.m. and opened fire, striking him in the head, police said.

Neal, 37, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

No arrests have been reported in that shooting.

Next Up In Crime
9-year-old boy shot, killed in Washington Heights
1 dead, 3 wounded in Washington Park car-to-car shooting
Man shot to death in Austin
1 dead, another wounded in West Town shooting
2 fatally shot in Orland Park home
Man fatally shot in Bridgeport
The Latest
Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening
Celebrities
Jeremy Renner hospitalized after snow-plowing accident
Rep says the ‘Hawkeye’ actor was hurt in ‘a weather-related accident.’
By Kim Willis | USA Today
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
9-year-old boy shot, killed in Washington Heights
The boy was shot while inside a home in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street. He was pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital.
By Emmanuel Camarillo and Kade Heather
 
Police investigate the scene where four teens were shot near E 57th St and S Prairie St in Washington Park, Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Crime
1 dead, 3 wounded in Washington Park car-to-car shooting
Four teens were in a Kia driving north on Prairie Avenue at 57th Street when another car pulled along side them and someone inside opened fire, police say. Five people were slain in Chicago on New Year’s Day.
By David StruettEmmanuel Camarillo, and 2 more
 
Kaapo Kahkonen makes a save while teammate Erik Karlsson battles Patrick Kane during Sunday’s game.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks drop fourth straight, lose 5-2 to Sharks
The Hawks led 2-0 but allowed the game’s last five goals.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields slips and falls during the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Lions.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 268: A new low
On the bright side, Bears fans, there’s only one game left.
By Sun-Times staff
 