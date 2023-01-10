The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man charged in Joliet slaying of woman found in car with child unharmed in back seat

Jermaine Mandley, 48, is being held on $5 million bond in the fatal shooting of Maya Smith, 24.

By  Allison Novelo
   
SHARE Man charged in Joliet slaying of woman found in car with child unharmed in back seat
Screenshot_2023_01_10_at_10.11.17_PM.png

Jermaine Mandley, 48, is charged with first-degree murder.

Joliet Police Department

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a 24-year-old woman early Sunday in Joliet.

About 12:20 a.m. Joliet police responding to a parking complaint in the 1200 block of Clement Street found Maya Smith shot to death in the front seat of a car, police said. Her 2-year-old daughter was sitting unharmed in the back seat.

Police say Jermaine Mandley, 48, shot Smith multiple times.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Will County coroner’s office.

The child was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department for a medical evaluation, and she was later placed in the custody of family members, police said.

Mandley was arrested Tuesday night near the southeast side of Chicago, police said.

He was charged with first-degree murder and taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility. His bond was set at $5 million.

“In my 28 years in law enforcement, this is one of the most heinous acts that I’ve encountered,” said Joliet Police Chief William Evans. “I hope this quick arrest provides comfort to the family of Ms. Smith during a time of such unspeakable loss.”

Next Up In Crime
Former Chicago cop gets probation after pleading guilty to firing at unarmed man while off-duty and drunk
Madigan quipped that his associates ‘have made out like bandits’ from ComEd deals, feds say
3 held, 1 sought as pursuit leads to standoff with SWAT team in Near North Side high-rise
Nurse accused of trying to bring drugs to lover in Cook County Jail
Head of City Council’s public safety committee renews call to fire Chicago cop with ties to far-right Proud Boys
Fatal shootings of couple found in South Loop home ruled murder-suicide
The Latest
A staff member at American Airlines’ check-in counter speaks on the phone while a customer waits at O’Hare Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after a computer outage caused flight delays and cancellations early Wednesday.
Transportation
O’Hare, Midway passengers delayed hours by FAA computer outage
Nationwide, more than 1,000 flights were canceled, and more than 6,000 were delayed by 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Baseball Hall of Famer pitcher Dennis Eckersley.
MLB
Police make 2nd arrest in case of former MLB pitcher’s grandson born in woods
The Eckersley family released a statement last month saying they had no prior knowledge of the pregnancy and were in complete shock. They were seeking guardianship of the boy.
By Associated Press
 
Image_16_David_Midthunder_and_William_Mapother.jpg
Movies and TV
‘On Sacred Ground’: Another historical drama with bad priorities comes down the pipeline
Heavy-handed drama depicts Indigenous Peoples’ Standing Rock protests but focuses on white outsider.
By Richard Roeper
 
Registry.jpeg
People with sex and gun convictions are required to register with police. CPD can’t keep up.
Police turn away people trying to register, leaving them at risk of arrest. Some crime victims say the system fails them too.
By Shannon Heffernan | WBEZ
 
A staff member at American Airlines’ check-in counter speaks on the phone while a customer waits at O’Hare Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after a computer outage caused flight delays and cancellations early Wednesday.
La Voz Chicago
Pasajeros de O’Hare y Midway sufren retrasos largos por un fallo electrónico de la Administración Federal de Aviación
En todo el país se habían cancelado más de 1,000 vuelos y más de 6,000 habían sufrido retrasos antes de las 11 a.m. del miércoles, según el sitio web de seguimiento de vuelos FlightAware.
By Stefano Esposito
 