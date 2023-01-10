Man charged in Joliet slaying of woman found in car with child unharmed in back seat

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a 24-year-old woman early Sunday in Joliet.

About 12:20 a.m. Joliet police responding to a parking complaint in the 1200 block of Clement Street found Maya Smith shot to death in the front seat of a car, police said. Her 2-year-old daughter was sitting unharmed in the back seat.

Police say Jermaine Mandley, 48, shot Smith multiple times.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Will County coroner’s office.

The child was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department for a medical evaluation, and she was later placed in the custody of family members, police said.

Mandley was arrested Tuesday night near the southeast side of Chicago, police said.

He was charged with first-degree murder and taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility. His bond was set at $5 million.

“In my 28 years in law enforcement, this is one of the most heinous acts that I’ve encountered,” said Joliet Police Chief William Evans. “I hope this quick arrest provides comfort to the family of Ms. Smith during a time of such unspeakable loss.”