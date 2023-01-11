The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Crime News Chicago

3 in custody after stolen car strikes police car in Avalon Park

Two suspects, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were hospitalized in critical condition. A 44-year-old man was also arrested, authorities say.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 3 in custody after stolen car strikes police car in Avalon Park
A small plane crashed Oct. 20, 2020, near Ford Heights.

Adobe Stock Photo

Three people are in custody, including two teenagers in hospitalized critical condition, after a driver of a stolen car struck a Chicago police squad car Wednesday evening in Avalon Park, officials said.

The three in the stolen car — a girl and boy, ages 15 and 16, and a 44-year-old man — hit the squad car just before 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of East 79th Street and South Avalon Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.

The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, and the boy was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. They were both listed in critical condition, officials said. The man declined medical attention.

No officers were injured.

Next Up In Crime
Madigan quipped that his associates ‘have made out like bandits’ from ComEd deals, feds say
Boy, 15, shot while walking in South Lawndale
Welcome warning? Illinois Senate president’s message to newly sworn senators: Fly right or get lost
People with sex and gun convictions are required to register with police. CPD can’t keep up.
Former Chicago cop gets probation after pleading guilty to firing at unarmed man while off duty, drunk
Man charged in Joliet slaying of woman found in car with child unharmed in back seat
The Latest
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan
Politics
Madigan quipped that his associates ‘have made out like bandits’ from ComEd deals, feds say
The wiretapped conversation was contained in a 126-page proffer filed late Tuesday by prosecutors in anticipation of the March 6 trial of Madigan confidant Michael McClain and three others, all accused of trying to bribe the former speaker of the Illinois House to benefit ComEd.
By Jon Seidel
 
Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th) watches (right) as his nominating petitions to get his name on the ballot as candidate for mayor of Chicago are processed by elections officials on Nov. 28, 2022.
City Hall
Challenging ballot petitions, a Chicago political tradition, may be on its way out
Objections to nominating petitions reach a 40-year low in this year’s municipal election cycle. “I think everybody was surprised at how few challenges there were,” said longtime Chicago election attorney Michael Dorf.
By WBEZ Chicago
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivers the 2023 Budget Address during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Monday morning, Oct. 3, 2022.
City Hall
Lightfoot campaign promises to stop soliciting CPS student volunteers after criticism
The race for City Hall is shifting into high gear with seven weeks left until Election Day, and Lightfoot is looking for all the help she can get. That includes a strategy a former inspector general called “deeply, deeply problematic.”
By Nader Issa and Fran Spielman
 
Ald. Roberto Maldonado dropped out of the 26th Ward race last Friday, joining what has become a mass exodus from the Chicago City Council.
City Hall
Retiring Ald. Roberto Maldonado chooses Lightfoot over Garcia
“The only mayor who fully-funded the developments that were stagnated under [Rahm] Emanuel and the new ones that I came up with was Lori Lightfoot. She has been the only one who has talked the talk and walked the walk when it comes to affordable housing,” Maldonado told the Chicago Sun-Times.
By Fran Spielman
 
Javonte Green
Bulls
With Javonte Green the latest to go down, Bulls mindset is push forward
Green underwent a right knee cleanup surgery on Wednesday, and could miss about a month. But much like they are handling the Lonzo Ball situation, the mindset remained push forward with who was healthy and able to go.
By Joe Cowley
 