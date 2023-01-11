3 in custody after stolen car strikes police car in Avalon Park
Two suspects, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were hospitalized in critical condition. A 44-year-old man was also arrested, authorities say.
Three people are in custody, including two teenagers in hospitalized critical condition, after a driver of a stolen car struck a Chicago police squad car Wednesday evening in Avalon Park, officials said.
The three in the stolen car — a girl and boy, ages 15 and 16, and a 44-year-old man — hit the squad car just before 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of East 79th Street and South Avalon Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.
The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, and the boy was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. They were both listed in critical condition, officials said. The man declined medical attention.
No officers were injured.
