Friday, January 13, 2023
Man fatally shot inside Dollar General in Roseland

The 28-year-old was in the store in the 11000 block of South Michigan Avenue when someone fired shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot to death Thursday evening inside a Dollar General in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 28-year-old was inside the store in the 11000 block of South Michigan Avenue about 5:45 p.m. when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was shot in the head and chest and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died, the medical examiner’s office said.

No arrests had been reported as of Friday evening.

