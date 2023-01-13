Chicago man indicted on racketeering charge for fatal shooting of 15-year-old girl

A 27-year-old Chicago man was charged for allegedly murdering a teenager to move up in a Chicago street gang.

Patrick Johnson was indicted Thursday in a U.S. District Court in Chicago for one count of murder in aid of racketeering.

According to the indictment, Johnson allegedly shot and killed 15-year-old Veronica Lopez on May 28, 2016, to maintain and increase his position in the Milwaukee Kings street gang.

Lopez was shot just before 1:30 a.m. while riding in a SUV on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. She later died at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Johnson was arrested Friday and remains in federal custody. Murder in aid of racketeering is punishable by a mandatory sentence of life in prison, and the death penalty is also possible.

The Milwaukee Kings is a criminal organization that operates in the North Side of Chicago, according to the indictment.

