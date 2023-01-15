Man found shot to death in Chatham

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday morning in Chatham on the South Side.
Officers found the man unresponsive about 11:40 a.m. in the 400 block of East 82nd Street, Chicago police said.
He suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Latest
Let’s provide opportunities for young people to participate in campaigns, elections and organizing of civic activities, of their own choosing.
With civil rights and its history in peril, the upcoming biography, “King: A Life,” is a groundbreaking book by Chicagoan Jonathan Eig.
Firefighters responded to a call of a fire about 1:15 a.m. Sunday at a two-story building in the 800 block of South Bishop Street.
Offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy died early Sunday.