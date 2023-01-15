The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 15, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man found shot to death in Chatham

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot dead July 14, 2022, in Brainerd.

Getty File Photo

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday morning in Chatham on the South Side.

Officers found the man unresponsive about 11:40 a.m. in the 400 block of East 82nd Street, Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

The Latest
Stevenson’s Chrisitian Uremovic (11) finds some space in the lane to drive toward the basket.
High School Basketball
Sunday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks to reporters on Thursday over a controversy where a campaign staffer allegedly emailed Chicago Public School teachers to enlist help from students for her mayoral campaign.
Letters to the Editor
Learn from Mayor Lightfoot’s mistake and get kids involved in election — the right way
Let’s provide opportunities for young people to participate in campaigns, elections and organizing of civic activities, of their own choosing.
By Letters to the Editor
 
merlin_110806839.jpg
Commentary
On MLK Day, don’t shortchange the message
With civil rights and its history in peril, the upcoming biography, “King: A Life,” is a groundbreaking book by Chicagoan Jonathan Eig.
By Neil Steinberg
 
A fire broke out in a home January 15, 2023 in the Little Italy neighborhood.
News
Elderly couple seriously injured in Little Italy house fire
Firefighters responded to a call of a fire about 1:15 a.m. Sunday at a two-story building in the 800 block of South Bishop Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock, No. 77 shown in last year’s spring game, died in a car wreck early Sunday. Georgia recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy also died in the accident.
College Sports
Georgia football player, team staffer killed in car wreck after title celebration
Offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy died early Sunday.
By Paul Newberry | AP
 