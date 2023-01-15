Man found shot to death in Chatham

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday morning in Chatham on the South Side.

Officers found the man unresponsive about 11:40 a.m. in the 400 block of East 82nd Street, Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

