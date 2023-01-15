The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 15, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Springfield paramedics charged with murder in man’s death

Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 40, strapped Earl Moore Jr., who was experiencing hallucinations, face down onto a gurney in December, authorities say. He later died.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE Springfield paramedics charged with murder in man’s death
A 55-year-old woman was charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of her ex-boyfriend on March 5, 2022, in East Garfield Park.

Adobe Stock Photo

Two paramedics from Springfield are facing murder charges after a patient they strapped face down on a gurney died at the hospital, prosecutors said.

Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 40, are each charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Earl Moore Jr on Dec. 18, Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright said.

Moore, 35, died of “compressional and positional asphyxia due to prone face down restraint on a paramedic transportation stretcher by tightened straps across the back,” according to the county coroner. His death was ruled a homicide.

Springfield police officers called paramedics to Moore’s home about 2 a.m. on Dec. 18 because he was suffering from hallucinations due to alcohol withdrawal, according to a statement from the department. The arrival of the paramedics was captured on the officers’ body-worn cameras.

When Cadigan and Finley arrived they instructed Moore to walk outside to the ambulance. The officer’s footage shows that Moore was unable to walk and the paramedics didn’t offer any assistance, police said. The officers took turns helping Moore walk through the home and onto the stretcher outside.

Body-camera footage shows the paramedics strap Moore to the stretcher before taking him to the hospital, where he died, police said.

Based on their experience, the paramedics should have looked at the circumstances of the situation and known that strapping Moore face down “would create a substantial probability of great bodily harm or death,” Wright said.

Finley and Cadigan were arrested Jan. 9. They are being held on $1-million bond.

Next Up In Crime
Woman fatally shot in Washington Park
Man found shot to death in Chatham
Boy, 17, critically wounded in Far South Side shooting
Man fatally shot in Austin
Man fatally shot in Back of the Yards
Chicago man indicted on federal racketeering charge in fatal shooting of 15-year-old girl
The Latest
Young’s Damajay Richardson (25) reaches to block a shot by Kenwood’s Darrin “Dai Dai” Ames (4).
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Jan. 15, 2023
Kenwood is No. 1 for the first time ever. Loyola makes its season debut and Marist returns.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
Crime
Woman fatally shot in Washington Park
The woman was struck in the neck and chest by gunshots in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said. She died at a hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_110806839.jpg
Commentary
On MLK Day, don’t shortchange the message
With civil rights and its history in peril, the upcoming biography, “King: A Life,” is a groundbreaking book by Chicagoan Jonathan Eig.
By Neil Steinberg
 
merlin_110845971.jpg
Chicago
Blue Cross and Blue Shield building honors MLK with ‘I have a dream’ lighting display
The message honoring the slain civil rights leader will be displayed on the building at 300 E. Randolph Street until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Blue Cross Blue Shield said in a statement.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings
NFL
Giants outlast Vikings for first playoff win in 11 years
Daniel Jones passed for 301 yards and two touchdowns and ran 15 times for 79 yards in the Giants’ 31-24 victory.
By Dave Campbell | Associated Press
 